New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal raised a protest on Thursday after a party worker in the Hooghly district was allegedly shot at for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the BJP worker was chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when the police in Gurap, Hooghly, fired at him. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The BJP supporters in the area blocked the road and are started protesting on Thursday morning demanding strict action against the police personnel.

Hooghly: BJP workers protest after a party worker was allegedly shot at by police last night in Gurap. The protestors are demanding strict action against the police personnel. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ttgOyCuWxL — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The incident brings back the memories of a similar situation where Mamata Banerjee, as seen in a video that went viral, lost her cool and lashed out at few men chanting the same slogans at one of her post-poll rallies.

In the past few days, the popular BJP slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has raised several controversies and has been the centre of a political turmoil across the country.

Recently, a Muslim man in Jharkhand, Tabrez Ansari, was attacked, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and then lynched by a mob on allegations of theft. The accused have been arrested.

The incident caused a lot of agitation on social media owing to the rise in minority violence in Jharkhand.

In another case, a Madrasa teacher in West Bengal was thrashed and pushed off from a moving train while travelling from Canning in South 24 Parganas for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a group of men.