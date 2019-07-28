Kolkata: There has been another worrying incident in West Bengal where the body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has been recovered from a canal in Hooghly’s Goghat.

The political rivalry between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is one of the reasons for the frequent political violence taking place in the state and the BJP has accused TMC of the murder of Kashinath Ghosh.

Ghosh was accused of being involved in the murder of TMC worker Lalchand Bagh.

West Bengal: Body of BJP worker Kashinath Ghosh recovered from a canal in Hooghly’s Goghat. Ghosh had been accused of being involved in the murder of TMC worker Lalchand Bagh. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the murder of Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/ShwEKF4nTN — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

Last month, BJP workers had protested against the TMC for allegedly killing their party colleagues in the state after which Kolkata police lathi-charged and used tear gas shells on them.

Party workers across the state gathered and marched towards the Kolkata police headquarters from Behari Ganguly Street and Lal Bazaar of Bashirhat area in Kolkata following the death of two workers as a result of clashes with TMC.

A 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found hanging from a pole in Dabha village of Purulia’s Balarampur.

A week before that incident, a young BJP activist Trilochon Mahato was found hanging from a tree. Following the incident, BJP chief Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee-led state government for inaction. However, TMC rubbished all allegations calling it baseless.