New Delhi: Some miscreants hurled bombs at the residence of BJP MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal, Arjun Singh, and also fired bullets outside late last night.

The area falls under the Jagatdal police station limits in North 24 Parganas district.

A complaint has been registered with the police.

