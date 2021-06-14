Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday extended the restrictions in the state till July 1. According to the fresh guidelines announced by the chief minister, all government offices will remain function with 25 per cent strength whereas the Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25 per cent strength. While addressing the media, the chief minister also said that the movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am. Also Read - No Homecoming For Those Who Betrayed Party Before Polls: Mamata on More Turncoats Joining Back TMC

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896. North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata.

Here are some of the important guidelines:

Essential services are exempted from the lockdown.

Movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am

All Government offices will function with 25% strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm

Restaurants with bars can open between 12 noon and 8 pm with 50% seating capacity.

Salon, Spa, Beauty parlour, cinema halls, swimming polls to remain closed till further order.

All political, social gatherings to remain suspended.

50 people will be allowed in marriages, 20 in funeral processions.

Markets to remain open from 7 am to 11 am.

Banks to remain open from 10 am to 2 pm

E-Commerce and food delivery services to remain open.

Shops in shopping malls and shopping complexes will be allowed to open with 50 percent workforce between 11 am and 6 pm

All educational institutions and waterways will remain closed. Except in an emergency, the movement of private vehicles will remain suspended.

TV and Film shootings in West Bengal to resume from June 16

On the issue of West Bengal class 10 and 12 evaluation criteria, Mamata Banerjee said that decision will be announced by the board in the next few days.