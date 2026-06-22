West Bengal Budget 2026: Free bus service, 1 lakh govt jobs, Suvendu Adhikari government announces major welfare schemes

The BJP government in West Bengal presented its first full budget for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday. The state government made several major announcements in the budget, including 100,000 government jobs and free bus service for women.

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West Bengal Budget 2026: Free bus service, 1 lakh govt jobs, Suvendu Adhikari government announces major welfare schemes

West Bengal Budget 2026: The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal presented its first-ever budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly on Monday. During the budget session, the Suvendu government made several announcements, including 1 lakh new government jobs, free bus service for women and a 20 percent hike in dearness allowances.

CM Suvendu, FM Dasgupta Performed Puja Before Budget

Before presenting the budget, CM Suvendu Adhikari and Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta performed a puja at a temple. The state Finance Minister brought the budget in the Assembly in a file made from traditional Bengali mats and jute, which is a symbol of West Bengal’s cultural identity and local crafts.

Talking about the state’s financial situation, FM Swapan Dasgupta said, “The state has a debt of Rs 855,000 crore.” He informed the state Assembly that all ongoing social projects in the state shall continue.

West Bengal Budget 2026: Shubhendu Government’s Big Announcements

The state government has announced its roadmap to fill as many as 1,00,000 vacant government jobs in the state. Notably, 33 percent of these positions are reserved for women, featuring the government promise to empower women in the state.

The decision can also be seen as a direct attempt to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s decades long political narrative of ‘women’s welfare and empowerment.’

West Bengal Budget 2026: 20% DA Gift To Employees

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said that the government will provide 20 percent hike in dearness for state employees and pensioners. This will bring the total DA to 38 percent. This decision, according to the state Finance Minister, will be effective from April 1, 2026.

West Bengal Budget 2026: Here Are Some Of The Key Announcements