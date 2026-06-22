West Bengal Budget: Suvendu government proposes new IIT and IIM for North Bengal, Tribal university to be established in Jhargram

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that girl students of State govt and govt aided schools will be granted a scholarship of ₹50,000.

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West Bengal Cabinet Expansion (AI Image)

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government on Monday presented its first budget in the West Bengal Assembly. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta outlining a slew of major steps aimed at boosting education, technology, and regional development. Among the key announcements was the establishment of a tribal university in Jhargram and the proposal to set up an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 2,100 crore for PM Shri Schools across the state to strengthen educational infrastructure. In a move to promote Sanskrit language and studies, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the upgradation of Sanskrit College. Additionally, the government announced the launch of the Bengal AI Mission, signalling its focus on emerging technologies and innovation-driven growth.

Here are the key announcements in points::

The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government presented its first budget.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget in the Assembly.

A tribal university will be established in Jhargram.

An IIT and an IIM have been proposed for North Bengal.

Rs 2,100 crore has been allocated for PM Shri Schools in the state

Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the upgradation of Sanskrit College to promote Sanskrit language and studies.

The Bengal AI Mission will be launched.

The Suvendu Adhikari government has also announced a 20 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). The announcement was made by State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta during the Suvendu government’s first budget presentation. With this increase, the total DA has reached 38 percent. The revised DA will come into effect from October 1.

Here are some of the key annoucements made by Swapan Dasgupta:

Government to allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State

West Bengal to set integrated deep sea port at Dadanpatrabarh in Purba Medinipur

Government has announced to allocate land to build a new greefield airport near Kolkata.

Finance Minister allocates rs 36,000 crore for women’s financial assistance scheme Annapurna Yojna

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that ₹550 crore will be allocated for free bus scheme for

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon.

women. Govt will also grant women a “Pink Card” soon. Finance Minister announces raising MLA local area development funds from annual ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced that girl students of State govt and govt aided schools will be granted a scholarship of ₹50,000.

DA for govt employees will be raised by 20% from October, said Finance Minister.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced in the Assembly on Monday (June 22) that govt is going to

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post.

recruit one lakh people for various vacant post. Finance minister said that the that govt is going to reserve 33 percent of the vacant post for women candidates.

Government is going to fill 20,000 seats in State police force, said the Minister.

The goverment has also annouced that the government will allocate land to build Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State. The Finance Minister added that the govt will also establish new women colleges. He announced that sanitary vending machines will be set up at colleges.