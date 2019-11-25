New Delhi: In a scene reminiscent of those during Lok Sabha elections in the state earlier this year, a BJP leader was attacked allegedly by a group of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists during the ongoing Assembly bypolls in West Bengal.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, BJP Bengal vice president and candidate from the Karimpur constituency, was seen on camera being thrashed, kicked and thrown into a ditch by the alleged TMC activists.

#WATCH West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur bypoll, Joy Prakash Majumdar manhandled and kicked allegedly by TMC workers as voting is underway in the constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Vpb5s14M5A — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

The incident took place when he tried to enter a polling booth while voting was being conducted in the constituency. Later, speaking to media, Majumdar said that the incident was proof of ‘end of democracy’ in West Bengal. He further remarked that the incident would not deter him from visiting all polling stations in the city. He also said that he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC).

BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was earlier with the TMC, too, wrote to the EC, urging it to intervene immediately. In his letter, he stated that Majumdar was attacked by 50 TMC ‘goons’ and demanded the removal of the Superintendent of Police (SP) as well as the Additional SP.

BJP leader Mukul Roy writes to EC for immediate intervention in bypoll in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar & Kaliaganj assembly seats. The letter also states, "Today 50 TMC goons surrounded, kicked&pushed BJP's Joy Prakash Majumdar.Demand immediate removal of SP & Addl SP ". #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/magX52yI0y — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

The TMC, meanwhile, has refuted the allegations, calling them ‘baseless.’

Along with Karimpur, bypolls are also taking place in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats. From Karimpur, Majumdar is up against CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi and TMC’s Bimalendu Singha Roy. The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Mahua Moitra was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The bypoll in Kharagpur Sadar, too, was necessitated after the sitting TMC MLA was elected to the Lok Sabha, while that in Kaliaganj is taking place due to the death of Parmathanath Roy.