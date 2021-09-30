Breaking News LIVE Updates September 30: Bypolls to Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies – Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district are being held today amid tight security and measures to tackle rain. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres. By-elections are also being held for one assembly in Odisha – Pipili. Meanwhile, remnants of Cyclone Gulab have been bringing torrential rains to central Maharashtra including in parts of Mumbai. In view of likely a new tropical cyclone formation, the IMD has predicted heavy rains for several other states such as Gujarat and Bihar. Heavy rains are also expected to lash the cities of Delhi and Kolkata. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates.Also Read - West Bengal Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins at Bhabanipur, 2 Other Seats Amid Heavy Security Deployment