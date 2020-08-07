New Delhi: A day after West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,954 COVID-19 cases, a civic body head died of the virus. Chairman of the board of administrators of Panihati municipality, Swapan Ghosh died of coronavirus at a private hospital Thursday, his family sources said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Partially Lifts Weekend Lockdowns, Relaxes Night Curfew by 2 Hours Amid Improving Situation

He was 66 and a bachelor.

Ghosh was detected to be corona positive on August 4 and was admitted to the hospital the following day, the sources said.

According to his brother Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly, the deceased had comorbidities like kidney ailments and diabetes.

On Wednesday, as many as 56 people succumbed to the infection since Wednesday evening, raising the death toll to 1,902.

Commenting of the rising death toll of the state, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha has recently said that 70% of the deaths took place because the patients were brought to the hospitals late.

(With Agency Inputs)