New Delhi: A clash broke out between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Friday in West Bengal. Also Read - Appeasement Politics Hurting Bengal's Glory: Amit Shah

Several people were injured in the clash in Cooch Behar district’s Dinhata. Also Read - Amit Shah Confident of Victory in West Bengal Assembly Polls, Says BJP Will Form Government With 2/3 Majority

Visuals showed a man with an injured hand, several charred vehicles. Security personnel were also seen at the spot after the clash.

Further details are awaited.