Kolkata: A clash on Saturday broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party workers and police in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur area, after cops allegedly stopped rally of BJP parliamentarian Dilip Ghosh, news agency ANI reported.
During the clashes, one police sub-inspector and two civic volunteers were injured. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
As per reports, many vehicles were vandalised during the violence. The police had to fire in the air to stop the clashes, who as per a report, were indulged in stone pelting.
The BJP leader alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were responsible behind the attack.
“We are meeting people to thank them for voting for us and police are not allowing us to meet them. Section 144 has been imposed at places. TMC supporters are attacking us. A few of our supporters and police personnel have been injured,” ANI reported.