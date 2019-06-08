Kolkata: A clash on Saturday broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party workers and police in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur area, after cops allegedly stopped rally of BJP parliamentarian Dilip Ghosh, news agency ANI reported.

During the clashes, one police sub-inspector and two civic volunteers were injured. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, many vehicles were vandalised during the violence. The police had to fire in the air to stop the clashes, who as per a report, were indulged in stone pelting.

West Bengal: Clash broke out between BJP workers&police in Gangarampur,South Dinajpur after police allegedly stopped the rally of BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in the area. One police sub inspector & two civic volunteers who were injured in the clash have been admitted to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/ljR1qIuPvI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

The BJP leader alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were responsible behind the attack.

“We are meeting people to thank them for voting for us and police are not allowing us to meet them. Section 144 has been imposed at places. TMC supporters are attacking us. A few of our supporters and police personnel have been injured,” ANI reported.