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West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

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West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

West Bengal CM LIVE: West Bengal is witnessing a major political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form a government in the state for the first time. The saffron party secured a decisive victory in the recently completed Assembly Elections 2026. It crossed the majority mark by clinching 206 of the 294 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years of dominance in Bengal politics.

Now, all eyes are on the saffron party’s leadership meeting, which will finalise the next chief minister of West Bengal. The BJP has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer for West Bengal. He is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata after holding a crucial cabinet meeting in Bihar. The Legislative Party meeting of the saffron party is expected today. The leader of the legislature party will be elected in the meeting. The oath-taking ceremony is expected on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

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