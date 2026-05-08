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West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

Published date india.com Updated: May 8, 2026 7:56 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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West Bengal CM LIVE: Violent clash erupts between BJP, TMC workers in Shivpur

West Bengal CM LIVE: West Bengal is witnessing a major political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form a government in the state for the first time. The saffron party secured a decisive victory in the recently completed Assembly Elections 2026. It crossed the majority mark by clinching 206 of the 294 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee’s 15 years of dominance in Bengal politics.

Now, all eyes are on the saffron party’s leadership meeting, which will finalise the next chief minister of West Bengal. The BJP has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer for West Bengal. He is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata after holding a crucial cabinet meeting in Bihar. The Legislative Party meeting of the saffron party is expected today. The leader of the legislature party will be elected in the meeting. The oath-taking ceremony is expected on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

Check All The Latest Updates Here

Live Updates

  • May 8, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    “Mamata Banerjee did not want to step down from the Chief Minister’s position, but the Governor has dismissed her in the very constitutional manner that is prescribed—this is the system, and it will proceed in the same way,” BJP leader Debasree Chaudhuri.

  • May 8, 2026 7:40 AM IST

    While addressing media in Kolkata on Thursday, Yadav alleged that
    democracy was weakened due to excessive pressure and the heavy deployment of
    central forces during the elections.

  • May 8, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav Big Claim, Says People Voted Under Pressure

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people voted
    under pressure during the elections. He accused BJP of manipulating democratic
    processes.

  • May 8, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    Violent clash erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Chaurabasti area of Shivpur on Thursday. A person sustained injuries during the clash. Authorities have deployed heavy police force in the area.

  • May 8, 2026 7:34 AM IST

    West Bengal Governor dissolved the assembly, Mamata Banerjee refuses to quit

  • May 8, 2026 7:33 AM IST

    Union minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Mohan Majhi will
    chair the BJP legislative party meeting on Friday. Amit Shah is expected to
    reach Kolkata today.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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