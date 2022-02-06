Kolkata: Mourning the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a half-day holiday on Monday in her honour. The Chief Minister called herself a fan of the singing legend and said she was mesmerised by Mangeshkar’s voice. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was,” the chief minister tweeted.Also Read - Rahein Na, Rahein Hum: How Lata Mangeshkar’s Soulful Songs Shaped My Childhood

“Like all her fans and followers across the planet, I was also mesmerized by her voice and renderings, and felt grateful that she held Bengal and the artistes of the East so dear to her heart and so integral to her magnificent world of music,” she added. Also Read - Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar's Rendition Left Pandit Nehru in Tears

Later, Banerjee told a Bengali news channel that the state government will declare a half-day holiday on Monday to mourn the demise of Mangeshkar and honour her, reported news agency PTI. Also Read - Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag- Indian Cricket Fraternity Pay Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Her last rites will be performed with full state honours on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there till 3 pm.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

(With PTI agency)