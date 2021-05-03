Kolkata: A day after the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in the state assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister slammed the government at the Centre and said that even though the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Central Forces have tortured us a lot, we have to maintain peace” owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Addressing the media CM Banerjee said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have to fight COVID-19.” Also Read - After West Bengal Victory, Mamata Banerjee's Black And White Picture From The 1980s Goes Viral

The Bengal Chief Minister also requested the Centre to sanction Rs 30,000 crores for a universal vaccine for all throughout the country. She said, "We're requesting the Centre to please sanction Rs 30,000 crores for a universal vaccine for all throughout the country. I came to know that they're sending maximum vaccines and oxygen to 2-3 states."

Addressing a press meet, CM Banerjee also spoke about reports on violence in several parts of Bengal and blamed the BJP for it. She said, "They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots, it's their habit. I don't like any violence. Why BJP is doing that? Even after winning with a thumping majority, we didn't do any kind of celebration."

Speaking further about TMC’s approach to the Election Commission about recounting in the Nandigram Assembly Constituency, CM Banerjee said, “I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours server was down, Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed.”

Stating that her party will approach a court about the sudden change in Nandigram results, CM Banerjee said, “How come EC reverse Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court: CM Mamata Banerjee. announcing it? We will move court.”

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday evening demanded recounting in the Nandigram constituency from which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stood, alleging a number of illegalities in the vote counting process. However, the Election Commission of India has rejected TMC’s demand for the recount of votes.

The TMC supremo Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar later in the day at 7 pm and stake claim to form the government. The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt. It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.