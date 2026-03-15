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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG DA hike announcement ahead of election date announcement details here

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG DA hike announcement ahead of election date announcement details here

Due to the announcement made by the West Bengal government, lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions will benefit.

DA hike update

Kolkata: In a big good news for thousands of state government employees, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has has made a big Dearness Allowance (DA) hike announcement hours before the election dates announcement. Notably, the Model Code of Conduct has now come into place this evening after the Election Commission announces announced dates for the West Bengal assembly elections. Here are all the details you need to know about the DA hike announcement made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and also about the West Bengal elections .

BIG DA hike announcement for state government employees

“I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies etc. They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the Notifications issued by our Finance Department”, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in her social media post.

I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

In another post, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins, increasing the total amounts to Rs 2000 per month. The CM also announced the approval of all fresh applications submitted by the purohits and muezzins.

CM Mamata Banerjee announces increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins

“I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month. At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government,” Banerjee wrote in another post.

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Describing the announcements as the fulfilment of promises, the CM Mamata Banerjee asserted the Trinamool Congress’ commitment to strengthening and valuing every community and tradition.

When will voters vote in West Bengal Election?

The West Bengal Assembly Election voting will take place on 23rd April (1st phase) and 29th April (2nd phase) and the results will be announced on May 4, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)

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