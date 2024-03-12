West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls CAA ‘Unconstitutional’, Says It Will Make People Refugees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the announcement a 'political gimmick' and ‘unconstitutional’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in Birbhum. (ANI File Photo)

Kolkata: In the latest war of words, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has bluntly expressed her displeasure over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Narendra Modi government. Notably, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Monday evening announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The West Bengal CM has accused the BJP of merely trying to provoke unrest in the country. Moreover, she has equated the latest developments with making a move in a game of Ludo.

“CAA Just A political Gimmick Before LS Polls” Says Mamata Banerjee

Soon after the Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Monday for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the announcement a ‘political gimmick’ ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Had the Union government been so serious about CAA, they could have notified it earlier. Why did they notify the CAA just before the Lok Sabha elections? We will study the notification first and then announce our next course of action. But one thing is clear: if there is discrimination—religious or caste-based—I will not tolerate that,” CM Banerjee told mediapersons on Monday evening.

She also called the CAA a tool to hoodwink the people before the elections since granting citizenship is not an easy task.

“If people from all religions enroll in the CAA portal, will that be effective? How can the BJP raise questions about the citizenship of people who voted them to power? I have my doubts about CAA. I request that people not be scared. There will be no CAA in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Banerjee Says Will Oppose CAA If There Is Discrimination

CM Banerjee has been opposing the CAA for quite some time now. According to her, CAA is a tool in the hands of the BJP with the sole aim of polarising the voters. However, she also said that she will “oppose CAA if there is discrimination against any religion or caste” in the notification. Some people feel that her stand on the issue was prompted by the fear that any vehement opposition to CAA might polarise the voters further.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the CAA notification by the Union government surfaced, a wave of joy swept Thakurnagar in the Bangaon subdivision of North 24 Parganas district, which is considered to be the hub for Matuas, a Scheduled Caste refugee community from neighboring Bangladesh.

People from the community came out on the streets to express their joy over the notification.

“We thank the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and local BJP MP Shantanu Thakur for fulfilling our long-standing wish,” said a local resident. The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a guarantee, it is always fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.