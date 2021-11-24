New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on her Delhi visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. This is Banerjee’s second visit to the national capital following her party’s thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.Also Read - Goa Government To Auction 'Six To Eight' Mining Blocks, SBI To Help. Details Here

While addressing the media after meeting PM Modi, Banerjee said, "I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn."