New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on her first visit to the national capital after registering a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Addressing the media after the meet, the West Bengal chief minister said, "It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of COVID & need for more vaccines & medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, "He will see."

Mamata Banerjee also said that the Prime Minister should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus issue and there should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee also met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. This is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital after her assembly poll victory in Bengal.

Nath, after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, said he had come to congratulate Banerjee for her victory in the recent assembly elections. ‘We have not discussed any strategy. That will be discussed by the leader of our party. We just discussed the current situation and the issue of rising prices,’ the Congress leader told reporters.

Nath said Banerjee’s victory in the assembly polls has sent a message across the country. Later, Banerjee met Sharma. During the meeting, Sharma is reported to have told her that there cannot be a non-BJP front without the Congress as it is a national political party with a pan-India presence.

Banerjee will be meeting another Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi in the evening. Sources said the Banerjee’s visit, is part of her efforts to cobble up a national front against the BJP.