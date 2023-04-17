Home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew and TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Summoned by CBI in SSC Teacher’s Recruitment Scam Case

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee summoned by CBI in SSC Teacher's Recruitment Scam Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday summoned West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew and TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee tomorrow in the SSC Teacher’s Recruitment scam case.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order calling for a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him, in relation to the school-for-jobs case.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha ordered,

“List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation the directions passed in impugned order.” Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Banerjee.

On April 13, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a probe by the central agencies into Banerjee’s alleged role in irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff at government schools.

During a public meeting on March 29, Banerjee had alleged persons in custody were pressurized into naming him as part of the case. Subsequently, another accused in the case, Kuntal Ghosh, had also alleged that he was being pressured by investigators to take the name of Banerjee. Ghosh was in ED custody after his arrest till February 2, and was in CBI custody from February 20 to 23.

In light of these statements, the Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had said in its order,

“It is a matter to be enquired and investigated whether Kuntal Ghosh took the queue from the public speech of said Abhishek Banerjee for which both of them can be interrogated both by ED and by CBI and such interrogation should be made soon.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.