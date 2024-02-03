West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Spends Night On Dharna Over State’s ‘Dues’ From Centre, Writes Letter To PM Modi

Through the night 'Dharna' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded Centre to issue the 'due' funds.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Spends Night On Dharna Over State's 'Dues' From Centre (Image: IANS)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna last night, demanding West Bengal’s ‘dues’ from the Centre for various social welfare schemes. CM Banerjee, along with the leaders of her party, TMC, continued the dharna despite a very cold weather. Notably, the dharna started on Friday afternoon in front of BR Ambedkar’s statue in the Maidan area of Kolkata, as per a report by PTI.

Trending Now

Several Big State Leaders Present

State ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who accompanied Banerjee during the night at the site. In the morning, she went on a walk on the nearby Red Road and also visited a basketball court.

You may like to read

“The area was engulfed by a thick blanket of fog, and Banerjee went for the morning walk amid that along with her security personnel. Seeing a few players on a basketball court, she stopped and spoke to them. She tried to understand the sport and the ball used in it,” said a TMC leader who accompanied her.

Banerjee was demonstrating, claiming that the BJP-led government at the Centre owes the state thousands of crores of rupees on account of various welfare schemes, including the MGNREGA and the PM Awas Yojana. The dharna will continue for 48 hours until Sunday, with the state’s budget session beginning on Monday.

West Bengal CM Mamata Writes To PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising objections to the observations made in the State Finance Audit Report for 2020-21 by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) regarding delay in the submission of utilisation certificates of Rs 2,29,099 crore since 2002-03 to 2020-21.

In the letter, a copy of which has been accessed by news agency IANS, the Chief Minister claimed that on scrutiny of the observations made in the report, it was found that the concerned state government departments had submitted the utilisation certificates on time to the respective Union ministries in the prescribed format against the allocations and sanctions made under different centrally sponsored schemes.

“You are well aware that, only after being satisfied with these utilisation certificates, subsequent allocations are made by the Government of India from time to time under various schemes. The sanction orders issued by various ministries of the Government of India clearly state that there are no pending utilisation certificates for the preceding period,” her letter read.

Notably, the West Bengal CM said that she was shocked to note that the CAG could make such observations that were ‘incorrect’ and had been made without the application of due diligence. She also said that the examination of the procedures for submission of utilisation certificates as per the Center’s guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.