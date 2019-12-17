New Delhi: A strong critic of the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold another rally on December 19 in her state over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This would be the third rally in the state in a week’s time by the chief minister who has been from the beginning criticizing the Central government over the CAA and the NRC.

Earlier in the day, while holding a rally in Jadavpur, the chief minister reiterated that the NRC and the CAA will not be implemented in the state.

“Our slogan is ‘No CAB, No NRC in Bengal’,” Mamata said during a rally against the CAA and the NRC in Jadavpur.

She said the Bill was passed in the Parliament without consulting any political party. “The Bill was passed in the Parliament without any consultation. You cannot make out the religion of a person through their dress,” she added.

Condemning the violence that erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Mamata alleged that the police brutally tortured the innocent students.

“There is no end to conspiracies by the BJP. They discreetly light fires in the country. If you come across such fires, douse them immediately. We will not initiate violence,” she said.

Prior to this, the chief minister had on Monday led another rally in Kolkata against the CAA and the NRC.

The CAA, which was passed in the Parliament a fortnight ago, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.