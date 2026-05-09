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Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM

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Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE: Congratulating Suvendu Adhikari, Home Minister Amit Shah said he was confident the BJP leader would provide stable governance and fulfil the aspirations of Bengal’s people. "I have known Suvendu ji for a long time. He is a fighter."

Suvendu-era to begin in West Bengal today (AI Image)

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking LIVE: West Bengal turns saffron today as Suvendu Adhikari, the son of Medinipur, is set to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Once known as one of the closest aides of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari joined the saffron camp on December 19, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Soon, he emerged as one of the prominent faces of the Bengal BJP and became a major concern for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP fielded Suvendu against then-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, where he defeated the TMC supremo by 1,956 votes. Since then, Suvendu has been known as the “Giant Killer.” In the recently concluded elections, he once again contested against Mamata, this time from Bhabanipur, and achieved a similar result. Bhabanipur, long considered a fortress of the Trinamool Congress, collapsed like a pack of cards as Suvendu defeated the TMC chief by more than 15,000 votes. With this exceptional performance, Suvendu’s path to the chief minister’s post became almost certain.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced after a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior leaders that senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state’s political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics. Shortly after his election, Adhikari drove to Raj Bhavan and met Governor R N Ravi to stake a claim to form the new government. The governor invited him to take the oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9.

Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE:

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