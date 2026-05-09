  • Home
  • News
  • Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM
live

Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE: Congratulating Suvendu Adhikari, Home Minister Amit Shah said he was confident the BJP leader would provide stable governance and fulfil the aspirations of Bengal’s people. "I have known Suvendu ji for a long time. He is a fighter."

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 8:08 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: West Bengal set to get its first BJP Chief Minister, event to begin at 11 AM
Suvendu-era to begin in West Bengal today (AI Image)

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Taking LIVE: West Bengal turns saffron today as Suvendu Adhikari, the son of Medinipur, is set to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Once known as one of the closest aides of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari joined the saffron camp on December 19, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Soon, he emerged as one of the prominent faces of the Bengal BJP and became a major concern for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP fielded Suvendu against then-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, where he defeated the TMC supremo by 1,956 votes. Since then, Suvendu has been known as the “Giant Killer.” In the recently concluded elections, he once again contested against Mamata, this time from Bhabanipur, and achieved a similar result. Bhabanipur, long considered a fortress of the Trinamool Congress, collapsed like a pack of cards as Suvendu defeated the TMC chief by more than 15,000 votes. With this exceptional performance, Suvendu’s path to the chief minister’s post became almost certain.

ALSO READ: From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced after a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior leaders that senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state’s political history after decades of resistance to saffron politics. Shortly after his election, Adhikari drove to Raj Bhavan and met Governor R N Ravi to stake a claim to form the new government. The governor invited him to take the oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9.

Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE:

Live Updates

  • May 9, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Purulia Chhau dancers at the Brigade Parade Ground to add folk music & dance element

  • May 9, 2026 8:52 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal today

  • May 9, 2026 8:45 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Supporter and party workers continue to arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground amid heightened security, for the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in the state.

  • May 9, 2026 8:39 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma arrives in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since Independence.

  • May 9, 2026 8:35 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: BJP leader Smriti Irani arrives in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since Independence.

  • May 9, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma arrives in Kolkata for Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony. “I am very happy. This is the result of the hard work of our workers. Even after the previous defeat, our workers stood firm, I salute their courage. Because of the workers and with the blessings of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, today our government is being formed. I am feeling very happy,” Verma said.

  • May 9, 2026 8:26 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: “On the birth anniversary of the world poet, Nobel laureate, globally renowned poet-sage Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, I offer my heartfelt respects,” writes West Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari

  • May 9, 2026 8:23 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhury will be reaching Kolkata soon to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

  • May 9, 2026 8:20 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Security has been beefed up outside ex-chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat.

  • May 9, 2026 8:15 AM IST

    Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and other top brass of BJP will attend Suvendu Adhikari’s oath taking ceremony today.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.