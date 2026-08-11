West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Kolaghat due to bad weather

Adhikari was on his way to Keshpur to attend a programme to pay respect to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, say reports, adding that following the landing, it wasn't made clear whether the Bengal CM would make his onward journey to Bankura by road or aerial route.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo/File)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday due to bad weather in the Kolaghat region.

Suvendu Adhikari had left by helicopter from Dumdum for Keshpur, but the pilot decided to land at an open ground in Kolaghat as a precaution, officials told news agency PTI.

Adhikari was on his way to Keshpur to attend a programme to pay respect to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, say reports, adding that following the landing, it wasn’t made clear whether the Bengal CM would make his onward journey to Bankura by road or aerial route.

Sources familiar with the matter told PTI that before the emergency landing, the CM’s helicopter had developed a technical snag, which was quickly rectified before he boarded it at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Despite setting off for his destination in the same helicopter, unfavourable weather in Keshpur, which experienced a few spells of thundershowers on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging at the makeshift helipad at the venue, forced Adhikari to land at Kolaghat and travel the rest of the distance by car.

(With PTI inputs)