New Delhi: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has died due to age-related ailments at a city hospital. He was 78. Also Read - WB to see hard bargaining between Left, Congress for LS polls Pradipta Tapadar

Mitra, who was admitted to a hospital here with kidney ailments a few days ago, passed away at around 1.30 am on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources told PTI. Also Read - TMC criticises Mohta arrest, opposition demands explanation

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6T207fyt2A — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

He had tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

“He was admitted to the hospital due to kidney and heart ailments,” a family member said, confirming the news of the Congress leader’s death.

Mitra, a veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP, is survived by his wife and son.