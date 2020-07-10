West Bengal Containment Zones Lockdown News: Containment zones or badly-hit COVID-19 areas in the state have been placed under strict lockdown from July 9 to check the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Latest News Today: 55-Hour Shutdown to Begin From 10 PM Tonight; Date, Time And List of Cities Under Strict Restrictions Here

The lockdown will continue for at least seven days and the next course of action will be decided after a review of the situation.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," Banerjee said.

Of the total containment zones, North 24 Parganas topped the list with 96 COVID-19 hotspots. Kolkata has 25 containment zones, while Alipurduar district has 4 redzones.

Of the total containment zones, North 24 Parganas topped the list with 96 COVID-19 hotspots. Kolkata has 25 containment zones, while Alipurduar district has 4 redzones.

