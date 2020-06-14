New Delhi: The numberof containment zones in West Bengal has soared to 1,806 after the state’s total number of positive cases reached 10,000. Kolkata,the capital city, is the worst-affected, followed by Howrah and North 24 Parganas. Also Read - 9,000 Fatalities, Over 3 Lakh Cases: India's COVID-19 Death Toll World's 9th Largest | LIVE Updates

A week ago, the figure of total containment zones in the state capital Kolkata stood at 351, but now the number has climbed to 1,000 in wake of the fresh cases. In Kolkata's twin district Howrah the total Corona containment zone stood at 221. The adjoining pockets of an affected area are also marked as buffer zones.

Full list of containment zones in West Bengal

For full list of containment zones in Kolkata click here

For the list of containment zones in Howrah click here

For the list of containment zones in North 24 Parganas click here

Earlier on Saturday, twelve people — five from North 24 Parganas, four from Kolkata, two persons from South 24 Parganas and one from Howrah succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 463. All of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, a bulletin of the state health department said.