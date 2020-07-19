West Bengal Containment Zones Today: As the coronavirus cases went on increasing in the state, the West Bengal government on Sunday added 63 areas to the list of ‘broad-based’ containment zones. Also Read - Violence Erupts in West Bengal as Locals Protest Over Alleged Gangrape, Murder of Girl; Heavy Security Deployed

The total number of containment zones in the state has now increased to 739 at a time when a complete shutdown has been imposed in such areas of the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The number of such zones in Kolkata has increased to 32 from 24, with the metropolis continuing to record the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state every day. As per updates, the number of active cases in Kolkata stood at 5,155 as on Saturday.

Ahead of imposing total shutdown, the state government has recently clubbed containment zones and the buffer zones around them to constitute a ‘broad-based’ containment zone.

At present, North 24 Parganas district has the highest number of containment zones at 113 with the addition of 18 more areas, while South 24 Parganas has 67, up by 12.

However, no new area was added to the list of containment zones in Howrah and the number of such areas in the district stood at 85.

Eleven new zones each were added to Nadia and Purba Burdwan, taking the number of such areas to 65 and 82 respectively.

The development comes as the state on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,198 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 40,209. Twenty-seven more people died of the disease, taking the state’s total fatalities to 1,076.