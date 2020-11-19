New Delhi: A BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Wednesday during a clash between members of two community clubs, his family said. Soon after the incident, the district unit of the BJP had alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, and also called a 12-hour bandh in Tufanganj on Thursday. The TMC, however, denied the charges. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Narendra Modi To Declare Netaji's Birthday as National Holiday

The deceased's wife alleged he was beaten with bamboo staffs.

The incident took place during the immersion of idols of Goddess Kali in Tufanganj area.

BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) attempted to pacify the clashing members of the two clubs, during which he also got beaten up. He collapsed on the ground and was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

Blaming TMC for the Karmakar’s death, a local party leader Sourav Das said, “As the TMC has lost its ground in Coochbehar district, it is systematically targeting the BJP workers.”

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“The incident took place due to a local dispute. The police are investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicise the matter,” he said.

The BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Karmakar “was brutally murdered by political terrorists of TMC in Cooch Behar. His only crime? He was an active worker of BJP”.

Ghosh added, “How many more murders will satisfy your desires TMC? The entire Paschim Banga is bloodied today by the murderous politics of TMC. “

(With PTI inputs)