New Delhi: A 60-year-old man and his wife were killed in a landslide caused by torrential rainfall near Pubung Fatak in Sukhia area of Darjeeling, West Bengal, on Monday.

The accident happened after their house in the area was hit by the landslide and got buried in mud.

According to the Skymet weather forecast on Sunday, the sub-Himalayan range in West Bengal, such as Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Siliguri, and North Dinajpur were to continue receiving heavy rainfall on Monday. On the other hand, other districts of West Bengal including Kolkata were to receive light rains with warm and humid weather.

Meanwhile, in June, a number of landslides affected the tourist traffic in Sikkim as about 300 tourists were stranded in Lachen, from where tourists had to walk till Dzongu.