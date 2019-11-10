New Delhi: Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on Saturday 8 PM made landfall in West Bengal’s Sagar Island, and was expected to move northeastwards to Bangladesh.

Following the landfall, the cyclone weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement, “The Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul lay centred at 0030 hrs of today over coastal West Bengal about 30 km SW of Sundarban National Park (West Bengal), 100 km SE of Kolkata, 60 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 165 km west-south west of Khepupara (Bangladesh).”

It added that light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and isolated heavy rainfall over West Medinipur, Howrah, Nadiya and Hooghly during next 12 hrs.

“Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over South Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram during next 36 hours,” the weather department said.

Further, sea conditions are likely to improve today.

Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported due to strong winds and rainfall triggered by the very severe cyclonic storm; one from West Bengal, another from Odisha.

Kolkata also received heavy rains on Saturday throwing normal life out of gear.

Weathermen said that gale wind at a speed of 80 to 90 kmph was prevailing along and off the coastal and adjoining districts of West and East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas in the evening of Saturday and was likely to increase gradually to 110 to 120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph.

In Odisha, around 4,000 people have so far been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas in some coastal regions of the state and shifted to 47 cyclone shelters, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during the day she is monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of cyclone Bulbul. She appealed to citizens to maintain calm and not to panic.