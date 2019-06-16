New Delhi: In the hope that West Bengal administration will listen to the demands of agitating doctors, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS, on Sunday withdrew its strike. It said that hospital services wouldn’t be disrupted and will function as usual.

“Keeping patient care in the centre, hospital services would not be disrupted & shall continue as usual for now. In case the lock-jam does not end, we will be forced to resort to escalation of the protest,” AIIMS RDA said in a press release.

Further, the AIIMS doctors maintained that they will continue their fight but in a way, that patient services are not hampered. They declared that they would carry out a protest march from 8 to 9 AM today, i.e. Monday, in front of Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, Delhi following which, they would resume their duties.

Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors in West Bengal softened their stand and asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was free to decide the venue of the meeting with them, but stressed that it should be held in open.

Talking to the media after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors said, “We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors.”

Notably, junior doctors across the state are observing a strike in protest against an assault on two of their colleagues at the NRS, allegedly by the family members of a patient who died on Monday night.

Services continued to remain affected for the sixth day on Sunday in the emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in the state, leaving several patients in the lurch.