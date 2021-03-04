West Bengal Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently holding a meeting in the national capital to finalise the candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Bengal polls. BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rahul Sinha are also present at the meeting being held at the residence of party’s national joint General Secretary organization Shivprakash. The party may release the names of 60 candidates along with their seat details anytime soon now. Elections in Bengal, poised to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2. (People are advised to keep a tab on india.com for the fastest updates on Bengal elections candidate list.) Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Suvendu to Get Ticket From Nandigram? BJP to Finalise List of 60 Names Today

The BJP has shortlisted on an average of 4-5 names per seat for the initial two phases of polling in the state and the list of candidates for those phases will be finalised on March 4, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday.

Will Suvendu Adhikari get a ticket from Nandigram?

All eyes are set on the Nandigram candidature as West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has hinted that Suvendu Adhikari may get ticket from the West Bengal seat. This assumes significance as Mamata is scheduled to contest from Nandigram, the seat that had brought Banerjee to power 14 years ago. The battle lines now seem to be drawn as Mamata is most likely to be challenged by Adikari, who was once her close aide but later switched sides with BJP. Adhikari had earlier asserted he will defeat his former boss by “at least 50,000 votes” if fielded from the Nandigram constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP is in two minds on whether to field Adhikari from the Nandigram seat or not. He was the MLA of this seat before resigning and joining the saffron party in December last year. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the ruling TMCs main rival by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

TMC Holds a Meeting in Kolkata

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is holding a meeting with ward presidents and coordinators for the upcoming assembly elections. Party leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee among those present in the meeting at TMC Bhawan in Kolkata.