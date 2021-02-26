West Bengal Election 2021 Dates Announcement: The Election Commission on Friday announced the election dates for 824 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in four states and one union territory. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal and counting of votes will be held on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Hikes Minimum Wage For Workers Hour Before MCC Sets in
Polls to be held in 8 Phases in West Bengal.
-First phase on March 27
-Second phase polling on April 1
-Third phase voting on April 6
-Fourth phase polling on April 10
Fifth phase voting on April 17
-Sixth phase polling on April 22
-Seventh phase polling on April 26
-Eighth phase on April 29
Here is the full schedule:
Phase 1: March 27
In the first phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 5 districts and 30 assembly seats. The districts include Purulia, West Midnapore Part I, Bankura Part I, East Midnapore Part I and Jhargram.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 2
Last Date of Nominations: March 9
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 10 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 12 March
Phase 2: April 1
In the second phase of polling, elections will be held in 4 districts and 30 assembly seats. The districts include Bankura Part II, East Midnapore Part II, West Midnapore Part II and South 24 Parganas Part I.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 5
Last Date of Nominations: 12 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 15 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March
Phase 3: April 6
In the third phase of polling, elections will be held in 3 districts and 31 assembly seats. The districts include Howrah Part I, South 24 Parganas Part II and Hugli Part 1.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 12th March
Last Date of Nominations: 19 March
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 20 March
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March
Phase 4: April 10
In the fourth phase of polling, elections will be held in 5 districts and 44 assembly seats. The districts include Howrah Part II, South 24 Parganas Part III and Hugli Part II, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 16
Last Date of Nominations: March 23
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 24
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: March 26
Phase 5: April 17
In the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 6 districts and 45 assembly seats. The districts include North Pargana Part I, Darjeeling, Nadia Part I, Kalimpong, East Bardhaman Part I and Jalpaiguri.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 23
Last Date of Nominations: March 30
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 31
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 3
Phase 6: April 22
In the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 4 districts and 43 assembly seats. The districts include North Pargana Part II, Nadia Part II, East Bardhaman Part II and Uttar Dinajpur.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 26
Last Date of Nominations: April 3
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 5
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 7
Phase 7: April 26
In the seventh phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 5 districts and 36 assembly seats. The districts include Malda Part I, Kolkata South, Murshidabad Part I, West Bardhaman Part and Dakshin Dinajpur.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 31
Last Date of Nominations: April 7
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 8
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 12
Phase 8: April 29
In the eight phase of polling, elections will be held in 4 districts and 35 assembly seats. The districts include Malda Part II, Kolkata North, Murshidabad Part II and Birbhum.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 31
Last Date of Nominations: April 7
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 8
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 12
Along with West Bengal, the assembly elections are also due in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry this year. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates, said Arora. The CEC also said that adequate central police forces will be deployed during the elections. All sensitive, critical and vulnerable polling stations have been identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed.