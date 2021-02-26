West Bengal Election 2021 Dates Announcement: The Election Commission on Friday announced the election dates for 824 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in four states and one union territory. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal and counting of votes will be held on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Hikes Minimum Wage For Workers Hour Before MCC Sets in

Polls to be held in 8 Phases in West Bengal.

-First phase on March 27

-Second phase polling on April 1

-Third phase voting on April 6

-Fourth phase polling on April 10

Fifth phase voting on April 17

-Sixth phase polling on April 22

-Seventh phase polling on April 26

-Eighth phase on April 29

Phase 6: April 22 In the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 4 districts and 43 assembly seats. The districts include North Pargana Part II, Nadia Part II, East Bardhaman Part II and Uttar Dinajpur. Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 26 Last Date of Nominations: April 3 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 5 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 7

Phase 7: April 26

In the seventh phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 5 districts and 36 assembly seats. The districts include Malda Part I, Kolkata South, Murshidabad Part I, West Bardhaman Part and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 31

Last Date of Nominations: April 7

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 8

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 12

Phase 8: April 29

In the eight phase of polling, elections will be held in 4 districts and 35 assembly seats. The districts include Malda Part II, Kolkata North, Murshidabad Part II and Birbhum.

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 31

Last Date of Nominations: April 7

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 8

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 12

Along with West Bengal, the assembly elections are also due in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry this year. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates, said Arora. The CEC also said that adequate central police forces will be deployed during the elections. All sensitive, critical and vulnerable polling stations have been identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed.