West Bengal Election 2021 Dates Announcement: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the poll schedule for the upcoming West Bengal election 2021. Along with West Bengal, the assembly elections are also due in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry this year. Apart from the election dates, the Election Commission is also expected to announce a strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure minimum transmission during polling amid the recent surge in the coronavirus outbreak. The model of code of conduct (MCC), which prohibits the state government from making any new policy announcements, will kick in as soon as the EC declares the dates for the assembly polls. Notably, the assembly polls in these five states are being held after Bihar elections last year. Also Read - Poll Schedule For Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala And Puducherry Announced, Results on May 2
As it happened:
5:34 PM: Election results will be announced on May 2.
5:25 PM: Polls to be held in 8 Phases in West Bengal.
- First phase on March 27
- Second phase polling in 30 constituencies on April 1
- Third phase voting on April 6
- Fourth phase polling on April 10
- Fifth phase voting on April 17
- Sixth phase polling on April 22
- Seventh phase polling on April 26
- Eighth phase on April 29
5:09 PM: Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates: Sunil Arora
5:05 PM: The Election Commission has permitted the postal ballot only for sick, senior citizens, and essential service employees.
5:01 PM: Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed: Sunil Arora
4.56 pm: Election Commission permits roadshows during poll campaign
4.52 pm: COVID vaccination drive has contributed to positive poll environment, says CEC
4:50 PM: Polling time increased by one hour
4:46: Total of 824 Assembly Constituencies going to polls in five states: Sunil Arora
4:42 PM: Challenge to hold elections amid pandemic, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
4:40pm: CEC Sunil Arora said that Election Commission team has visited Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to review poll preparedness
4:36 PM: ECI has decided that if any personnel of the central forces deployed here for election duty fall ill, he/she will be provided “cashless treatment” and the entire cost would be borne by the polling authority
4:34 PM-CEC Sunil Arora paid tributes to COVID-19 warriors and thanked election officials
4:30 PM: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is addressing the press conference.
West Bengal Election 2021: All you need to know
The West Bengal Assembly has a total of 294 seats and the term of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government comes to an end on May 30. Earlier last month, CEC Sunil Arora had informed that there will be 1,01,790 polling stations for the 2021 assembly elections in the Bengal and every booth should be made accessible to all persons with disabilities.Ahead of the announcement of poll dates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages.
Banerjee said, “A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.”