West Bengal Election 2021 Dates Announcement: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll schedule for the upcoming West Bengal election 2021 in just a short while. Along with West Bengal, the assembly elections are also due in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry this year. Apart from the election dates, the Election Commission is also expected to announce a strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure minimum transmission during polling amid the recent surge in the coronavirus outbreak. The model of code of conduct (MCC), which prohibits the state government from making any new policy announcements, will kick in as soon as the EC declares the dates for the assembly polls. Notably, the assembly polls in these five states are being held after Bihar elections last year.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

-The West Bengal Assembly has a total of 294 seats and the term of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government comes to an end on May 30

-Earlier last month, CEC Sunil Arora had informed that there will be 1,01,790 polling stations for the 2021 assembly elections in the Bengal and every booth should be made accessible to all persons with disabilities.

-Ahead of the announcement of poll dates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages.

I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: > To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour > To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled > ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced) (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2021

Banerjee said, “A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.”