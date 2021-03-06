West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from the Rajya Sabha last month joined the BJP on Saturday. Trivedi had resigned from Trinamool saying he felt suffocated in the party which is “no longer in hands of” Mamata Banerjee. Before quitting TMC, he had heaped praise on Prime Minister Modi over his speech in Lok Sabha in which he called for a key role in the private sector. Also Read - Remove PM Modi's Photo From Corona Vaccine Papers in States Headed For Assembly Elections: Election Commission Tells Centre

"Grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of WB," Dinesh Trivedi had said in Parliament during Budget session 2021.

Earlier, many TMC leaders including CM Mamata's closest aide Suvendu Adhikari, Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee had resigned from the party to join the BJP.

TMC Releases List of Candidates: