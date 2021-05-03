Kolkata: A day after a spectacular victory in Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting with all winning candidates on Monday at 4 PM at TMC Bhawan. Overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign, Mamata’s TMC got an absolute majority winning more than 200 seats out of total 292 constituencies which went to the polls in eight phases between March 27-April 29. “It’s a victory for Bengal’s people it’s ‘Banglar joy’ (Bengal’s victory),” Banerjee told her party workers after her emphatic win. The BJP, on the other hand, was stymied in its ambitions of winning the state. The party bagged 77 constituencies. It is far less than the 120 assembly segments where it wrested a majority when it won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. Also Read - Election Commission Rejects TMC's Demand For Recount of Votes in Nandigram, Mamata Says Will Approach Court

