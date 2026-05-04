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West Bengal Assembly Election Result Live: Will BJP be able to end Mamatas 15-year regime? All eyes on Bengal today

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West Bengal Assembly Election Result Live: Will BJP be able to end Mamata’s 15-year regime? All eyes on Bengal today

The Election Commission said that repolling will take place in all 285 booths across Falta Assembly Consitituency on May 24. The move came after the BJP alleged large-scale EVM tampering in the area.

Will BJP be able to end Mamata's 15-year regime? (AI Image)

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for the most-anticipated West Bengal Assembly Elections will begin shortly. This time, the Trinamool Congress faces its most direct challenge yet again from the Bharatiya Janata Party, turning the election into a contest not just of numbers, but of organisation, cadre strength, identity politics and welfare delivery.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Poll of Polls: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict BJP’s historic win under Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah

Face of Bengal BJP Suvendu Adhikari has predicted that the saffron party will win 125 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal elections, citing high voter turnout of 91.78 per cent. Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of polling in the first phase, the leader of the opposition and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats expressed confidence that the party is set for a decisive mandate in the 2026 assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Will ‘Giant Killer’ Suvendu Adhikari be able to conquer Mamata Banerjee’s bastion Bhabanipur and create history? All eyes on Amit Shah’s close aide

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, said expressed confidence that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) will emerge victorious in the assembly elections by securing more than 200 seats in the state. Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, she dismissed the exit poll projections and recognised them as an attempt to ‘manipulate the stock market.’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result Live:

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