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West Bengal election results: Security heightened across several strongrooms as counting day nears

West Bengal election results: Security heightened across several strongrooms as counting day nears

Authorities have stepped up security measures across multiple strongrooms in West Bengal to ensure the safety of EVMs and polling materials before counting day.

TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom (Image- PTI)

Kolkata: In a big development ahead of the result day of West Bengal assembly elections, heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, including the Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others. Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier directed repolling in all 285 polling stations of the Falta assembly seat between 7 AM and 6 PM on May 21 after multiple reports of irregularities at voting booths, where the counting of votes will now take place on May 24. Here are all the details you need to know about the election preparedness in West Bengal ahead of counting.

What is happening in West Bengal ahead of counting of votes?

Apart from managing security of strongrooms, the security was also increased outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and Falta assembly constituency, where locals protested alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders on Saturday.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Why will counting of votes be held for only 293 seats on May 4? Complete details here

Protest continues in Falta area of South 24 Parganas district

Meanwhile, the local residents staged a protest on Saturday in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

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Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

Also read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

A local woman claimed, “TMC’s Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed.” Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. “We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us… We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women,” she said.

Also read: West Bengal Exit Poll: BJP snatches West Bengal for the first time from Mamata Banerjee with more than 140 seats, predicts ZEENIA AI Exit Poll

Details on West Bengal Assembly Election polling

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

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