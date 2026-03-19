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West Bengal elections 2026: BJP releases 2nd candidate list; Roopa Ganguly to contest from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat

West Bengal elections 2026: BJP releases 2nd candidate list; Roopa Ganguly to contest from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat

West Bengal elections 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released 2nd candidate list of 111 candidates. In the recent list, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly

BJP

West Bengal elections 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released 2nd candidate list of 111 candidates. In the recent list, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat.

BJP West Bengal has released Part II of its 2026 Assembly election candidate list with 111 candidates and changed the candidates for Bishnupur and Joypur from the first list. pic.twitter.com/Jc9nPHaKmf — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026

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