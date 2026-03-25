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West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP releases 3rd candidate list; Biplab Mandal to contest from Howrah Madhya
West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP releases 3rd candidate list; Biplab Mandal to contest from Howrah Madhya. BJP releases the third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election
West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP releases 3rd candidate list; Biplab Mandal to contest from Howrah Madhya.
BJP releases the third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/Z9TFoceVNB
— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026
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