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West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Repolling begins in 15 booths across two seats at 7 am

Repolling across 15 polling booths in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district begin at 7am on Saturday.

Published date india.com Published: May 2, 2026 7:39 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
repolling
West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Repolling begins in 15 booths across two seats at 7 am | Image: ANI X video grab

West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Repolling begins in 15 booths across two seats at 7 am

Live Updates

  • May 2, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Latest Visuals

    Voters can be seen queuing up outside the polling booth at Uttar Yearpur F.P. School

  • May 2, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    Repolling begin at 7am across 15 polling booths in South 24 Parganas district

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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