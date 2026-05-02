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West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Repolling begins in 15 booths across two seats at 7 am
Repolling across 15 polling booths in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district begin at 7am on Saturday.
West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Repolling begins in 15 booths across two seats at 7 am
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