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West Bengal Elections: Mamata Banerjee to contest against BJPs Suvendu Adhikari as TMC releases candidate list

West Bengal Elections: Mamata Banerjee to contest against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari as TMC releases candidate list

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is set to contest in the upcoming polls from the Bhawanipore assembly seat against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

ममता बनर्जी ने बंगाल कर्मचारियों के लिए DA का ऐलान किया है. (Photo from IANS)

West Bengal Elections: In a massive political development, Mamata Banerjee is set to contest against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. For those unversed, BJP released its candidate list yesterday where it informed that BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is set to contest from Bhawanipore assembly seat in the coming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Here is the full list of candidates which have been named in the list released by the All India Trinamool Congress.

Who are the new faces in TMC candidate list 2026?

1. Arpita Ghosh

2. Partha Pratim

3. Prasenjit Das

4. Swapna Barman

5. Mustaphil Rahaman

6. Rammohan roy

7. Dr Rajib Biswas

8. Trinankur Bhattacharya

9. Depdeep Purohit

10. Jahangir Khan

11. Subhasish Chakraborty

12. Subhasish Das

13. Sandipan Saha

14. Kunal Ghosh

15. Kailash Mishra

16. Writabrata banerjee

17. Tanmoy Ghosh

18. Debangshu Bhattacharya

Who are the top TMC candidate list?

Firhad Hakim in Kolkata Port

Kunal Ghosh in Beleghata

Jyotipriyo Mallick in Habra seat

Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur

What did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee say in announcement presser?

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

“We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills,” Banerjee said, while announcing the names of candidates, flanked by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

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As per a report carried by PTI news agency, Banerjee expressed confidence that the TMC would retain power with a comfortable majority in the 2026 assembly elections.

“We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls,” she asserted.

The chief minister also sought to reassure party leaders and workers who could not find a place in the candidate list, saying they would be accommodated in the organisation.

“All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be accommodated in the organisation,” she said.

Why West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targeted BJP ahead of upcoming polls?

Targeting the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Banerjee said the saffron party would see its numbers decline in the upcoming polls, the PTI report said.

“The BJP’s tally will decrease in this election. They will receive a befitting reply for their anti-people policies,” she said. The announcement of the candidates sets the stage for an intense electoral contest in West Bengal, where the TMC is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

(With PTI inputs)

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