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West Bengal Exit Poll: Will Suvendu Adhikaris BJP break winning run of Mamata Banerjees TMC? Heres what data shows

West Bengal Exit Poll: Will Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP break winning run of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC? Here’s what data shows

Exit poll data suggests a competitive battle in West Bengal, with BJP aiming to disrupt TMC’s winning streak.

West Bengal Exit Poll

West Bengal Exit Poll: In a nationally significant development, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3:30 PM on Wednesday amid the ongoing second phase of polling for the assembly elections. As per the recent update shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Purba Bardhaman district topped the charts with the highest voter turnout of 83.11% so far, with Hooghly following with 80.77% turnout. Here are all the details you need to know about the West Bengal Elections and most importantly, what are the West Bengal exit polls saying.

Trinamool Congress Vs BJP in West Bengal

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the ‘litmus test’ for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party’s traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

Also read: Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Zeenia will predict winners and losers; Check when and where to watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections: 2nd phase voting details

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

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While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the ‘Big Five’ urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers, make democracy more vibrant

When and where to watch 2026 Assembly elections in five states?

The results of the 2026 Assembly elections in five states will be announced on May 4, but an early indication of voter sentiment will emerge beforehand. Zee News is scheduled to broadcast its exit poll coverage on April 29 starting at 5 PM. The presentation will be led by its AI anchor, Zeenia, who will analyze trends across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Also read: BJP button on EVM taped, option to vote Lotus symbol blocked; Here’s what happened in Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency

What are Exit polls and how are they conducted?

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations, aimed at estimating how people have voted in an election. They provide an early snapshot of public opinion and voting patterns before the official results are declared.

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