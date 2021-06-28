Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions have been extended till July 15, while announcing several relaxations in the state. As part of the unlock measures, CM Banerjee announced the reopening of salons, and beauty parlours from 11 AM to 6 PM with 50% seating capacity, as well as gyms with 50% occupancy. Private and corporate offices have also been allowed to remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM with 50% working capacity. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Additional Rs 23 cr as New Health Budget Before Third COVID Wave - All You Need to Know

“COVID19 restrictions to remain into effect till July 15. Salons, beauty parlours allowed to open from 11am to 6pm with 50% seating capacity provided staff has been vaccinated. Gyms to be allowed with 50% capacity,” CM Mamata Banerjee announced in a press briefing. Also Read - Focus on Lessons Learnt From Past: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Issues Warning Ahead of Possible Third Wave

West Bengal Unlock: What’s Allowed

All bazaars and markets can remain open from 6:00 AM to 12 noon. Other standalone shops will remain open from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Gyms allowed to reopen with 50% capacity.

Salons, beauty parlours can reopen at 50% strength, provided all staff is vaccinated.

Private and corporate offices allowed to stay open from 10 AM to 4 PM with 50% working capacity.

Buses to operate with 50% occupancy.

Banks to open between 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Local and suburban trains in West Bengal are yet to open to the general public, apart from emergency workers. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO