New Delhi: Hours after extending the lockdown in the state till June 30, the West Bengal government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for people of the state. Also Read - India's Economy to Contract by 3.2% in Fiscal Year 2020-21: World Bank

In the new guidelines, the state government said that the maximum 25 people can enter any place of worship at a time. Moreover, only 25 guests can attend a marriage ceremony in the state. Also Read - Telangana TS SSC Exams 2020 Cancelled: 10th Class Students Across State to be Promoted Based on Internal Marks

The order also stated that the maximum 25 people can attend a funeral. However, the state government said that the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene must be strictly followed. Also Read - Ready to Provide All Help to Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Issuing the order, the state government said any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, hygiene protocol and the wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per the law.

The state government also said that the movement of people will remain restricted between 9 PM and 5 AM, except for essential services.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown in the state, which was set to last till June 15, has been extended till the end of the month.

She also said that over 11 lakh migrants would be returning to the state by June 10. “The lockdown is being extended in the state till June 30, with existing relaxations and conditions still in place.

“Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at places of worship and social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25,” she said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The TMC government eased lockdown curbs from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen, and jute, tea and construction sectors to recommence full-fledged operations.

The chief minister said her government would spend Rs 1,050 crore, a soft loan received from the World Bank, to build infrastructure.

Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing relaxations as part of ‘Unlock-1’, the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus lockdown across the country.