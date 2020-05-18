New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the West Bengal government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 31. An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - With Lockdown Extended, Centre Directs States And Union Territories to Not Dilute Its Guidelines

Issuing guidelines on the lockdown extension, Mamata Banerjee said that the state has divided containment zones into three parts. These containment zones will be defined as Zone A, B and C.

Zone A will be known as Affected Zone (total lockdown), Zone B is Buffer Zone (some relaxation) and Zone C is Clean (all relaxation).

The CM said that after May 21, all big, small shops will open except for the containment zones. She also added that the time has been given to CP, DG, ADG L&O, Mayor, CS, HS to see whether hawkers can open alternate days.

The West Bengal government has made wearing of masks and gloves compulsory for shopkeepers and hawkers.

“Sanitisation is a must. The committee will issue passes to hawkers. Hotels can open with social distancing norms. No restaurant will open now. Buses will ply. Games can begin with no audience. Autos can ply with two people. Saloon, beauty parlours can open with social distancing,” CM Mamata Banerjee said.

In the guidelines, the West Bengal CM said that the tools at the saloon, beauty parlours must be sterilised.

“The Central government has said the curfew will be there between 7 PM and 7 AM. The curfew is usually imposed during riots. We are not officially imposing a curfew. We will follow lockdown. Police will take action against lockdown violators,” she said.

She has also urged the opposition parties to not resort to politics. “If you provoke people, you will end up provoking Coronavirus. Other states did not look after migrant labourers from Bengal. Some were not given food even. We looked after the migrant labourers who were stranded here. I would urge them to take proper care,” she said.

She said that her government will try to arrange for 115 more trains in a few days and the state government will pay the train fare.

The development in West Bengal comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday night said the fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown were issued after taking the views of the state governments following a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers on May 11.

Prior to this, Mamata Banerjee had last week said areas under red zones would soon be given more relaxations. Till Sunday, West Bengal recorded 166 deaths due to COVID-19 and a total of 2,677 confirmed cases.