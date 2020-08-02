New Delhi: At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing in West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, a racket of fake COVID testing has been busted by the Kolkata Police, but only after a 57-tear-old died on July 30. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun Succumbs to COVID-19 in Lucknow Hospital

Three have been arrested for running an illegal COVID testing facility. The victim, a South Kolkata resident, reported symptoms in the last week of July. on July 25, his samples were collected by the accused from his home as he was not in a position to visit the lab. After two days, the accused sent a report on WhatsApp which claimed that the victim didn't have COVID-19.

However, after two days, as the health of the victim started deteriorating, he was taken to several hospitals where the authorities said to the family that the test report was fake as it did not meet the standard format of a COVID-19 test result. The accused, who claimed to run a lab, were incommunicado.