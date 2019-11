New Delhi: A fire broke out at a toy godown in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Wednesday. Soon after the accident, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames, stated news agency ANI.

So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident. Besides, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a toy godown in Siliguri; 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9hQxFCGIdz — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

More details are awaited.