New Delhi: Five people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Naihati area of ​​North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Friday. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

The exact cause behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier last year in October, a similar incident was reported from South 24 Parganas district, wherein two persons were killed and two others were injured while they were manufacturing fireworks.

The four persons all residents of Asurali village were manufacturing fireworks in a club room in Diamond Harbour area to use them during Dussera celebrations when it exploded.